He flies Trump flags out of an orange Jeep, in a town where you might not expect it

When Todd Stevermer pulls his vehicle into the parallel parking space, he immediately notices a woman on the sidewalk to the right is giving him the stink eye.

“That chick there? Yeah, not a fan,” he says, laughing, as she moves past with a companion.

A quick glance at the cars heading in the other direction to the left, meanwhile, reveals the necks of their occupants all appearing to turn to rubber.

And it’s a little hard to blame them. Stevermer’s Jeep would probably be turning heads no matter where in the Carolinas he decided to drive it. There’s something about this particular place, though, that allows him to fully realize his audaciousness.

This, after all, is Davidson — a tranquil, tony town of about 13,000 — and he’s just parked, after all, on a thoroughfare the American Planning Association lauded by saying “Norman Rockwell could not have imagined a more charming small town street” upon naming it one of the country’s great streets in 2016.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Twenty feet away is the entrance to Kindred, a restaurant that offers delectable milk bread and prime ribeye with Bordelaise sauce for $67. Directly across the street is one of the most selective liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that bears the town’s name.

So, getting a dirty look from a Davidsonian is hardly a new experience for the 56-year-old semi-retired father of three, who lives barely half a mile from Main Street and rolls all over the area in a topless orange Jeep Wrangler Sport while flying an assortment of pro-America, pro-military and -law enforcement, and pro-Donald Trump flags.

“I just like the color,” Todd Stevermer says of his orange Jeep, which he bought new in 2013. “It stands out. ... And I don’t mind standing out.” David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

But Stevermer is out there every day, often just driving around simply for the sake of driving around, waving and smiling to people whether they honk in support or extend middle fingers in his direction.

He’s a fixture now, having patrolled the area with his flowing flags for years. At the same time, he’s a mystery to many in town who’ve long wondered: Who exactly is this guy, and what exactly is his deal?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Learning to love Trump

“How’d you find my Jeep?” Stevermer asks.

Truth be told, it wasn’t terribly difficult. If you start asking around in Davidson, you’ll fairly quickly connect with people who know not a thing about the man yet, curiously, can eagerly point you to his quiet dead-end street near the shores of Lake Norman.

To get there, you’ll drive past a neat row of well-kept houses with finely manicured lawns, several of which are decorated with “Biden-Harris 2020” yard signs, none of which are adorned with Trump signs. Then you make a right and there it is, parked right in front of his house: the orange Jeep that’s been outfitted with a web of gas pipes and a trailer-hitch flagpole, a setup that allows him to fly up to nine full-size flags at a time.

Out front in his lawn are a large pro-military flag, a smaller flag that says “Remember the Brave,” and a collection of even smaller American flags in his flowerbed.

He invites his guest into the house, and the theme continues with a Betsy Ross flag hung over the mantle, a Trump rally airing live on Fox News Channel, and a Trump action figure that — when you press the button on its base — says, “We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

“I don’t know how he does the job,” Todd Stevermer says of President Trump. “The energy he has is incredible. He’s 20 years older than me! I could not keep up with him. I mean, he’s running all the time.” David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

“I was never a Trump supporter when he was running the first time around,” says Stevermer, noting that he only voted for him in 2016 because he was opposed to Hillary Clinton. “And then after he got into office, and I saw what he was doing, I became more of a Trump fan.

“You know what’s funny about Trump? He’s a billionaire, but he talks like how I talk. It might be brass. It might be whatever. But he talks like a common person talks. ... I know a lot of people don’t like his tweets. I like his tweets. It gets him around the corner of the news. Puts his own view out there and if you like it, you like it, if you don’t, you don’t. ... But no, he’s out there speaking for us. People that don’t have a voice.”

A Minnesota native who grew up in a family of 14 children (he was No. 11), he says he wrestled in high school and that at one time while he was there, half the team was fielded by Stevermer brothers. He says the biggest regret of his life is not serving in the military, and that he spent his career doing “anything from construction to restaurant work.”

Stevermer and his girlfriend moved from Mooresville to Davidson four years ago, he says, because it was a “happy medium” between Mooresville, where she has continued to work; Charlotte, where he sometimes does odd jobs; and Concord and Huntersville, home to two of his three adult children (from a previous relationship).

He started doing the flag thing shortly before the 2016 election, but with just a U.S. flag at first. Over the years, he upfitted his Jeep with the capacity to add more — next a military flag, then a Blue Lives Matter flag, then a first-responders flag, and finally, a Trump flag.

“I’m not sure what really got me going on the flags,” he says. “It gives me peace. It doesn’t always give everybody else peace.”

Not always a smooth ride

According to data from the N.C. Department of Elections, of the nearly 12,000 active voters in Davidson, 31% are registered Democrats and 29% are registered Republicans, with 40% on the books as unaffiliated.

Still, the prevailing sentiment is that the town leans heavily to the left, as college towns tend to do.

“Davidson is such a liberal bastion,” says Dave Munger, 53, who has lived here since 1994. “There are very few Trump supporters in town here. So it’s just an unusual sight for us to see. We’re all kind of surprised that there’s somebody like that around here. We joke about it and say that maybe he got lost ... or something like that. And we’ve often joked about if we ever saw the car parked somewhere, maybe we’d switch out one of his flags for something that we support.”

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Gerald Worrell, who lives in nearby Cornelius but frequents downtown Davidson, jokes: “I think we’re all gonna put Biden signs in his yard when he wins.”

Worrell says the first time he saw Stevermer around town, “I found myself wanting to yell at him and his collection of flags. But then I realized that’s what he wants. I think he gets bored and says, ‘Bye dear, I’m going to go disturb the community.’”

For his part, Stevermer realizes how it may appear, but that he actually got plenty of attention when he was a child, thank you very much.

“I guess ... to me, I love my Jeep and the flags,” he says of his motivation, shrugging.

Push the right button, however, and he does cop to having an ulterior motive: “I want people to think. Look outside your box or look outside of what other people are telling you. ... I’m trying to get my point of view out there, but I’m not pushing it on you. You can research it yourself. You can do whatever. Just know that not everybody thinks the same way.”

Typically, he says he’s just out joyriding — his normal route is driving down Main Street and on into Cornelius, then heading down to do a loop through Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Often, he’ll be blaring ’80s rock or country music to add a soundtrack to go with his flags on wheels.

“Mixed,” Todd Stevermer says when asked about his girlfriend’s feelings about his passion for his flags. “She always says, ‘Don’t put the Trump flag on my side of the Jeep. I don’t want to be the one shot,’” adds, laughing. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

But he also admits that he has taken the Jeep out with Trump flags on it and driven through parking lots at polling places, and multiple Davidson residents say he did drive-bys when protests were taking place in town over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of white police officers in Minneapolis.

He says he’s gotten his fair share of middle fingers and thumbs-down signs, especially as the election has grown closer, and that on multiple occasions he’s returned to his Jeep to find a flag missing.

Last week, he says, a man in his late 20s pulled up beside him when he was in a turn lane on Catawba Avenue at Interstate 77 and, unprovoked, started shouting profanities at him. Stevermer says the man suggested a fight, then said, “Ohhh, I bet you got a gun,” before driving off.

“It’s like, just ’cause I’m a Trump supporter doesn’t mean I got a gun. Not that I’m not maybe carrying, but don’t assume something,” he says. Then he pauses, and adds, while smiling: “I do protect myself, ’cause, who knows?”

As for more-positive interactions, he says on occasion people in Davidson have approached him and made clear that they don’t like certain flags in his collection, but that he’s wound up having good conversations with some of them, even if they still had to agree to disagree about politics.

But even though Stevermer characterizes Davidson as “very liberal, with the college and so forth,” in the same breath he says, “It’s not as liberal as you might think.”

‘I love that guy!’

It’s no surprise, really, that riding around in Stevermer’s Jeep when it’s flying five big flags — including one that says “Re-Elect Trump 2020: Keep America Great” and another that says “2020: All Aboard the Trump Train” — makes you feel like everyone is looking at you.

It is at least a mild surprise, however, that in a town with a reputation like Davidson’s, so many other motorists honk politely, or wave excitedly, or roll down their windows to shout “Trump!” or “Trump 2020!” as they pass by.

On this day, at least, many people seem happy to see him. There’s not a middle finger in sight.

One man rolls down his window, shouts a greeting, smiles, and says, “My former neighbor!”

After he moves on, Stevermer says he has no idea who that was, but shrugs off the notion that he’s turned into a bit of a celebrity — though in fact, he’s earned a nickname around town: “The Orange Jeep Guy.”

“Every little town needs a couple of savory characters that people can talk about around the water cooler, you know?” says Robert McCrary, owner of The Crazy Pig barbecue restaurant on the south end of Main Street. “He adds a little color to life, I think. ... A lot of people who are for the other party would probably beg to differ. But I think everybody has a right to their expression and all he does is drive up and down.”

Adds Davidson resident Nicole Sheehan, who owns The Veterinary Hospital of Davidson, “I love that guy! I love seeing people do things they are passionate about. ... Anybody who’s just joyously riding around town, like, that — yes. That’s how we all should be saying our views.”

(For whatever it’s worth, neither McCrary nor Sheehan have ever met or spoken with Stevermer, by the way.)

As he drives through Davidson on a gray Wednesday afternoon, he explains that he pays about $8 per flag because the cheap, thin ones fly the best, and that they only last about two months each. He’s got reserves hanging in the garage, including a “Support Our Troops” flag that he plans to fly on Veterans Day and his current personal favorite, which reads “Trump 2020 The Sequel: Make the Liberals Cry Again.”

After cruising up and down Main Street a couple of times, Stevermer heads back toward home, and as he makes his way down the street that leads to his — the one with all the Biden signs — a woman and a couple of kids regard him with blank stares.

At the stop sign at the end of the street, though, an older Black couple wave and smile at him. There’s a Biden sign in their yard, too, but if you’d driven by the day before, you would have seen a cutout of Donald Trump flashing two thumbs up next to it. She’s for Biden and he’s for Trump, Stevermer had explained earlier, adding that he’d given the cutout to the man a couple of weeks earlier.

As he comes to a stop in front of their house, the woman shouts at Stevermer: “They stole the Trump sign!”

“They took it right out of my yard!” her husband yells.

No one’s angry. In fact, everyone’s laughing, although somewhat incredulously.

“Well, they didn’t want the Biden sign,” Stevermer cracks at the couple. “They took Trump because they knew he was worth something. Biden? No.”

They all laugh again, and shake their heads in mild disbelief, and wave, and tell each other to take care — and in this moment, as Stevermer presses the gas pedal and turns onto his street, he seems to fit in Davidson as well as anybody flying multiple Trump flags out of an orange Jeep ever possibly could.