Raleigh mayor issues curfew ahead of protests planned for Friday night

Note: This story was updated after the city revised its website to say the curfew will begin at 10 p.m.

A curfew will be in effect Friday night in Raleigh in anticipation of planned protests against police brutality.

The curfew, announced on the city’s website and in a news release Friday, will require everyone within the city limits to be inside between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

“Raleigh is and always will be a place where people can exercise their rights and have their voices heard,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a statement. “As Mayor, I take the responsibility of keeping our community safe seriously.”

The curfew does not apply to law enforcement, medical personnel, delivery workers and the media.

The protests planned for downtown Raleigh are in solidarity with Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Philadelphia police officers Monday.

One protest is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. in Lane Street Mini Park, according to a flyer posted online by the group N.C. Born, which has organized many of the recent actions protesting police brutality.

“This is a difficult time in our history and it is going to take all of us working together, listening to one another, and being intentional about finding connection if we are truly going to emerge from these trying moments as better people and a better Raleigh,” Baldwin said in her statement.

Police advise downtown businesses to board up

The Raleigh Police Department earlier in the week advised downtown businesses to pull outdoor furniture inside and board up windows before the protests, according to Donna-maria Harris, RPD spokesperson. Some businesses heeded that advice and boarded up their windows Thursday, ABC 11 reported.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has an outdoor dining event planned for Friday evening, Dine Out Downtown. West Street will be closed for extended outdoor dining and live music.

The city instituted a curfew in advance of similar protests in late August.

“My biggest concern is that we have a repeat of what happened, and we don’t want to see that happen again,” Baldwin said at the time, referring to protests in Raleigh on May 30 and 31. “So this is a precautionary move. A number of business owners in our downtown and elsewhere have asked for a curfew.”

Those protests, held days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, started peacefully. But a few hours later, law enforcement officers deployed tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters. The protest dispersed, and some people vandalized and looted stores downtown.

“We have never seen anything like we saw that evening,” Baldwin said in August. “Were we unprepared? Yes. That’s why we’re determined to be prepared this time.”

The city also imposed a curfew in advance of protests in late September.