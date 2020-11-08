16-year-old killed on North Tryon Street, marking Charlotte’s 104th homicide

A teenager was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday night, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police said 16-year-old Ruben Contreras was shot in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street just before 8:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found Contreras on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing was the city’s 104th homicide of the year, CMPD said.

Police have not disclosed if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This a developing story.