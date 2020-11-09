York County man charged with murder; Body found Saturday in standoff with deputies

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department

A York County man is charged with murder after a body was found over the weekend outside his home following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies.

Prince Demario Barber has been charged with murder by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Trent Faris spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The name of the person found dead in the yard of Barber’s Marshall Road home has not been released by York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Barber, 37, faces two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at deputies who responded to Marshall Road Saturday, according to police and jail records.

Barber was served arrest warrants on all three charges by deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents, police and court records show.

The incident took place at two locations near each other south of Rock Hill in the Oakdale community, officials said.

Deputies were called to Tom Barber Road Saturday around 8 a.m. to investigate a trespassing call, Faris said. Barber was identified as the suspect, Faris said.

“The person who called to report the trespass is a relative of Barber,” Faris said.

Barber had been arrested Friday by deputies for trespassing at the same location on Tom Barber Road, then released on bond later that day, Faris said.

When deputies arrived Saturday at Marshall Road near where Barber lives, Barber fired shots at the deputies, Faris said. Deputies returned fire but no one was hit, Faris said.

Sheriff’s office negotiators, the Rock Hill Police Department bomb squad, and other officers responded after Barber barricaded himself inside, Faris said. Barber eventually came out of the home, Faris said.

No one was hurt in the five-hour standoff, Faris said.

When deputies searched the Marshall Road property a dead body was found, Faris said.

No other details have been released, including how the person died and how long the body had been there.

Barber was denied bond after a court hearing Sunday, records show.

VIDEO UPDATE: The incident on Tom Barber Rd. at Marshall Rd. ended peacefully. Thank you for your support and patience. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/rPUGnSdOOq — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) November 7, 2020

SLED was called to investigate the shooting incident because deputies were involved, said Kevin Tolson, the York County Sheriff. Sheriff’s office policy dictates that an outside agency investigate shootings involving deputies.

The officer involved shooting is the second for the sheriff’s office in York County in two months. A domestic violence suspect was wounded in September after firing at deputies. That suspect was later charged and remains jailed.

