Local Sinclair Larson and her dog Jasper are recovering after being struck while walking by SUV November 18, 2020 04:42 PM

UNC-CH student Sinclair Larson and her dog Jasper both narrowly survived getting hit by an SUV as they went for a walk on East Franklin, St. in Chapel Hill, NC on Nov. 8, 2020. They are back home in Charlotte recovering from the incident.