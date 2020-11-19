Backups reported on I-77 southbound in Charlotte near Sunset Road after deadly crash

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 southbound near Sunset Road in Charlotte early Thursday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m. WBTV

Traffic backups were reported on Interstate 77 southbound early Thursday, after a deadly crash in north Charlotte.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on I-77 south near Sunset Road, closing the interstate from Sunset Road to LaSalle Street.

Express lanes were reopened shortly before 7 a.m., along with two additional traffic lanes. However, backups remained.

Medic says at least one person died in the crash.

Details surrounding what may have caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved were not provided.

Heads up Charlotte commuters! I77SB is shut down from Sunset Road to Lasalle. You can get off at Sunset and take Beatties Ford Rd. or Statesville Road. pic.twitter.com/rxIYsaZuo5 — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) November 19, 2020