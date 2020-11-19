Charlotte Observer Logo
Backups reported on I-77 southbound in Charlotte near Sunset Road after deadly crash

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 southbound near Sunset Road in Charlotte early Thursday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m.
Traffic backups were reported on Interstate 77 southbound early Thursday, after a deadly crash in north Charlotte.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on I-77 south near Sunset Road, closing the interstate from Sunset Road to LaSalle Street.

Express lanes were reopened shortly before 7 a.m., along with two additional traffic lanes. However, backups remained.

Medic says at least one person died in the crash.

Details surrounding what may have caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved were not provided.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits.
