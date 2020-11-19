Local
Backups reported on I-77 southbound in Charlotte near Sunset Road after deadly crash
Traffic backups were reported on Interstate 77 southbound early Thursday, after a deadly crash in north Charlotte.
The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on I-77 south near Sunset Road, closing the interstate from Sunset Road to LaSalle Street.
Express lanes were reopened shortly before 7 a.m., along with two additional traffic lanes. However, backups remained.
Medic says at least one person died in the crash.
Details surrounding what may have caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved were not provided.
