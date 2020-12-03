North Carolina shatters record for daily COVID-19 cases

North Carolina reported 5,637 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state’s previous daily record by over 1,000 cases.

That brings the total to 377,231 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide since the pandemic began in March.

The state set its previous record Nov. 22, when the Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 cases in one day.

The daily case count has been increasing rapidly in recent weeks.

The seven-day average for cases is currently 3,793. At the end of October, that number was just 2,300.

The state also reported 78 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 2,101 hospitalized with 97% of hospitals reporting. The number of empty hospital beds is now 4,761, the lowest number since mid October.

Cases surging nationwide

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the country. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 2,760 deaths, an all-time high. During the pandemic’s last peak in April, the highest daily death count reported was 2,752.

Hospitalizations topped 100,000 Wednesday. That’s more than double the number at the beginning of November.

This is a developing news story that will be updated shortly. Please return for a fuller report.

