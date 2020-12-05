Charlotte Observer Logo
Driver killed in York County head-on crash with tractor-trailer near Lake Wylie

York County, SC

One person was killed Friday night in a York County head-on crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 8 p.m. on S.C. 49 near the intersection of Davis Farm Road, said Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash site is between Lake Wylie and York.

A 2000 Toyota was traveling south on S.C. 49, also called Charlotte Highway, when it collided head-on with a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer, Southern said.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene of the crash, according to Southern.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, Southern said.

Officials with the York County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash site, but have not released the name of the person who died.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatal crash is the 31st in York County in 2020, according to public safety department statistics. In South Carolina in 2020, 954 people have died in crashes on state roads, statistics show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

