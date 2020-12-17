Knight Foundation gives $2.1 million to help Charlotte arts community during COVID-19

The national John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is giving $2.1 million to help Charlotte arts and cultural organizations reach new, more diverse audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded digital initiatives.

“Throughout the pandemic, it has become even more evident that the arts are essential,” Priya Sircar, director of Knight’s arts program, said Thursday in announcing funding for equity-driven digital programming efforts by five organizations.

“In addition to supporting the creation of new art, it is equally important for Knight to invest in programs and strategies that put equity and inclusion at its center, incorporating the many diverse communities of Charlotte,” Sircar said.

The foundation is giving:

▪ $1 million to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture to expand the reach and impact of the museum through a digital team bringing a new approach to programming and community engagement.

$600,000 to the Levine Museum of the New South to help the museum transition into a community-centered, digital-first museum. The donation will support a staff of media producers and the launch of a comprehensive digital plan.

$200,000 to Que-OS, the artist-led organization that produces BOOM, Charlotte’s annual fringe festival. The money will help Que-OS form a long-term strategic plan and expand both in-person and online events and programs.

▪ $100,000 in seed money for Queen City New Play Initiative, an emerging playwright organization.

▪ $250,000 to JazzArts Charlotte for digital initiatives and more staff.