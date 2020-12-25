Charlotte Observer Logo
I-77 reopens in south Charlotte following fatal crash on Christmas morning

I-77 is closed in both directions near Arrowood Road due to a fatal crash investigation, CMPD said Friday.
Interstate 77 in south Charlotte reopened Friday afternoon near Arrowood Road after temporarily closing amid a fatal crash investigation, according to the state and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was conducting the investigation, CMPD said in a tweet Friday morning.

I-77 was closed in both directions initially, then I-77 South reopened. As of 1:30 p.m., I-77 North has reopened, but congestion remains, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website.

According to Medic, one person was dead on arrival and two others have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

This is a developing story

