‘Devoted and beloved’ off-duty Charlotte firefighter killed in crash near Hamlet, NC

Patric Saunders Courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

An off-duty Charlotte firefighter was killed in a crash in Richmond County.

The Charlotte Fire Department says firefighter Patric Saunders was involved in a crash Monday near Hamlet, N.C.

Saunders joined the Charlotte Department in October 26, 2015 and was assigned to Fire Station 21.

“The fire service mourns the loss of a devoted and beloved member,” Charlotte Fire Department said in a statement. “Please keep the family, friends, and department members in your thoughts and prayers.”

No other information was provided.