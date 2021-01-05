Charlotte Observer Logo
‘Devoted and beloved’ off-duty Charlotte firefighter killed in crash near Hamlet, NC

By WBTV

Patric Saunders
Patric Saunders Courtesy Charlotte Fire Department

An off-duty Charlotte firefighter was killed in a crash in Richmond County.

The Charlotte Fire Department says firefighter Patric Saunders was involved in a crash Monday near Hamlet, N.C.

Saunders joined the Charlotte Department in October 26, 2015 and was assigned to Fire Station 21.

“The fire service mourns the loss of a devoted and beloved member,” Charlotte Fire Department said in a statement. “Please keep the family, friends, and department members in your thoughts and prayers.”

No other information was provided.

