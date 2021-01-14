NC reports record COVID hospitalizations as new cases increase by nearly 10,000

North Carolina reported 3,990 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Thursday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

The state reported 9,853 new cases, its fourth-highest daily case increase, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported the state’s three highest daily case increases last week when Thursday, Friday and Saturday saw increases of over 10,000 each day.

The state reported 80 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of the pandemic to 7,825.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 87 deaths per day. A week ago that average was 50.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check later for updates.