14-year-old dies day after being struck by car while riding bicycle in Charlotte

A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle in west Charlotte has died the day after he was struck by a car on Sunday.

Police say Jaden Tyre Slade was riding his bicycle around 4:10 p.m. on Freedom Drive at Berryhill Road when he was hit by the car.

He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a 2004 Honda Accord and a bicyclist that had been involved in the collision.

Investigators say the teenager was stopped at the intersection on Berryhill Road at a red light and intended to cross Freedom Drive. The Honda Accord was traveling northwest on Freedom Drive, approaching the intersection of Berryhill Road with a green light.

The driver of the car said the 14-year-old pulled in front of him and he could not avoid the collision.

Police say speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

Officers say the teenager was crossing within a crosswalk but against the traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing signal indicating not to cross.

Anyone witnessed the crash should contact Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.