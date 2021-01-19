Union County elementary school back to remote learning after four students test positive for COVID-19

Several students and staff members at Stallings Elementary School in Union County, NC, are believed to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. Charlotte Observer file photo

A Union County elementary school is moving back to fully remote learning for two weeks after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

Stallings Elementary School will close for students and staff from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2, after several students and staff members are believed to have been exposed to the virus.

All students will work remotely though Plan C until the school reopens on Feb. 3.

“Because the health and safety of our students and staff are extremely important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine close contacts,” the district said in a statement.

If a student had direct contact with the persons who tested positive, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with parents within 24 hours for further guidance.