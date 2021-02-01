NC reports third straight day of COVID hospitalizations under 3,000

North Carolina reported 2,781 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Monday, the third straight day the state has reported under 3,000 hospitalizations.

Before Saturday, hospitalizations had been over 3,000 since Dec. 21, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall, it’s the lowest daily hospitalizations have been since Dec. 15.

DHHS reported 3,776 new coronavirus cases Monday, the second time since the new year that the daily new case count has been below 4,000.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 5,408 new cases per day.

That average has decreased over the last few weeks after the pandemic high of 8,654 on Jan. 12.

Among coronavirus tests reported Saturday, the latest day with data available, 9.7% returned positive.

It’s an increase of one percentage point from Friday, but it’s the fifth straight day that the rate has been under 10%.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or less. The percent positive rate hasn’t been that low since Sept. 24.

DHHS reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 across the state on Monday. It’s the first time since Nov. 28 that the DHHS has reported fewer than 10 deaths in its daily update.

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic as DHHS reported 2,587 deaths across the state, over 27% of all COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic.

As of Monday, 9,342 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

The deaths reported each day do not necessarily occur on the date reported, but are typically reported within hours up to a few days, according to DHHS. Reported dates of death can change upon further investigation.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.