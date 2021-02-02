Firefighters give away smoke alarms after a fire kills 2 in east Charlotte

A day after a fire claimed the lives of two people in east Charlotte, firefighters and safety educators handed out free smoke alarms to residents in the neighborhood.

“We want to make sure the community is educated and equipped with working smoke alarms in every home,” the Charlotte Fire Department said in a statement Tuesday.

The fire in the 7900 block of Latchington Court killed Boe Reh, 9, and Saw Mo, 62, on Monday morning. Boe would have turned 10 on Friday. A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for their funeral service said Saw Mo is the boy’s grandmother.

Such tragic news this morning out of East Charlotte. Two people were killed in a house fire early this morning.



Their family tells me these were the two victims. They say the boy was just 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/mEk4EDWWgv — Paige Pauroso (@PaigePauroso) February 1, 2021

Fire officials determined the blaze was an accident and involved a “stone based cooking device” on the screen-enclosed back porch.

Fire department spokesman Capt. Dennis Gist told the Observer the house did not have working smoke alarms.

Medic evaluated six others at the scene, and fire officials said there were no injuries.

The neighborhood is just south of Albemarle Road, in the Becton Court area of east Charlotte.

According to Observer news partner WBTV, a family member in the house smelled smoke as he laid down in bed and tried to wake up everyone else in the home.

Today, the city experienced a devastating loss with the deaths of Ms. Saw Mo (62) and Boe Reh (9) in a house fire. We urge you to test your own smoke alarms during this heartbreaking time. Visit https://t.co/tB0sV7egbZ if you are in need of an alarm for your home.#cfdstrong pic.twitter.com/1T6dCloIwC — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) February 2, 2021