NC reports lowest daily COVID case increase in three months

North Carolina reported 1,988 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fewest reported since Nov. 16.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 3,468 new cases per day. That average has gradually gone down over last month. On Jan. 12, the state had an average of 8,654 new cases per day, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations increased slightly from 1,954 to Tuesday’s total of 1,958. But these are the first days that statewide hospitalizations have been under 2,000 since Nov. 30.

DHHS added 61 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll on Tuesday, bringing the total over the pandemic to 10,562.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 4 when 113 people died.

Since the new year, 2,968 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, according to the most recent data from DHHS. Dates of deaths are missing for four deaths, as of Tuesday

Among the tests reported on Sunday, the latest day with data available, 7.4% returned positive, a decrease from the 7.8% reported Saturday. Overall, the state has seen a gradual decrease since the pandemic high of 17.1% reported on Jan. 4.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower. The last time that North Carolina met this standard was Sept. 24..

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 826,340 (+1,988)

Deaths: 10,562 (+61)

Tests: 9,689,154 (+29,066)

People hospitalized: 1,958 (+4)

Available ICU beds: 529 (+5)

Available inpatient beds: 5,696 (+33)

Patients on ventilators: 1,057 (+28)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

