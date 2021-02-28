1 killed after house fire intentionally set in west Charlotte, firefighters say

One person was killed in a house fire Charlotte firefighters say was intentionally set early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a one-story house in West Charlotte at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The house is on the 2600 block of Westerwood Village Drive, which is off Tuckaseegee Road.

Firefighters say smoke and flames were showing when they arrived. They reported that there was at least one person trapped in the house. Later Sunday morning, firefighters say one person died in the house fire.

At about 6 a.m., Charlotte firefighters reported that the fire was intentionally set. There is about $63,000 worth of damage to the house.

One firefighter was hurt and treated at a local hospital. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

CMPD is investigating the case.