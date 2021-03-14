Strange lights flicker across NC sky. There’s a likely reason, and it’s not meteors

For early risers in North Carolina, Sunday morning raised questions, as strange, bright lights flickered across the dark sky.

Viewers wrote to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, just after 6 a.m. to report sightings of the lights. They were captured on security footage around 6:09 a.m., according to ABC11.

It’s not entirely clear what caused these lights, but one theory is a SpaceX launch that occurred early Sunday morning.

The aerospace company said it launched 60 satellites at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 6:01 a.m. It’s the ninth launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster, the company said.

Nick Petro, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said this is the most plausible explanation. He said the light from the launch may have been amplified by the conditions of the sky Sunday morning — with high clouds consisting of ice crystals and a low, rising sun magnifying the glow of the rocket.

“I wish I had saw them,” he said of the lights. “I missed it!”

Petro said the only other possible explanation would be a meteor, but added it was unlikely given the description he had heard. He said a meteor would be “very, very bright,” and streak across the sky quickly before going out.

“If it lasted more than three seconds,” he said, “then I think we can rule out a meteor-fireball type of incident.”