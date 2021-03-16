3 dead in York County crash near sheriff’s office. Traffic detoured around wreck site

Three people were killed Tuesday in a crash on one of York County’s busiest roads, officials said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on S.C. 5 near Park Place, just east of the York County Sheriff’s Office, according to sheriff’s officials.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said the incident resulted in three fatalities. Officials did not say whether the three people were in the same vehicle.

The crash site is east of the York city limits, close to the intersection of S.C. 5 and S.C. 161. The fatal collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

Traffic on S.C. 5 was detoured for hours to Shiloh Road to direct motorists to S.C. 161 toward Rock Hill and Interstate 77, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 7 p.m., officials with the coroner’s office and other emergency agencies remained at the scene.

York County has had at least nine fatalities from car accidents in 2021, according to statistics from the Department of Public Safety and Rock Hill Police Department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.