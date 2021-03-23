Local

NC’s positive COVID-19 tests are heading in the wrong direction

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina is the highest it has been in a week, according to the latest state Department of Health and Human Services update.

Among the test results reported Sunday, the latest day with available data, 6.3% returned positive.

It’s the highest rate reported since the previous Sunday when DHHS reported a positive rate of 6.8%.

Over the past week of available data, an average of 5.1% of tests returned positive per day.

Tuesday’s report marks the third straight day North Carolina has failed to met the state’s target of a weekly percent positive rate of 5% or lower. State health officials have said meeting this standard is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

Before Friday, the state had met this standard for nearly two consecutive weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

You can watch the it live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

