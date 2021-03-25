Twin girls at Duke were the first US children to receive Pfizer vaccine

Twin 9-year-old girls at Duke Health have become the first children in the United States to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 as part of a clinical study.

The study is the first step in a process that will test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in children younger than 12.

Alejandra and Marisol Gerardo received their first vaccinations on Wednesday. Their mother, Dr. Susanna Naggie, is vice dean for clinical research at Duke University School of Medicine.

They are among 48 healthy children — including 12 at Duke — who will receive both shots of the vaccine in what’s known as a Phase 1 clinical trial.

The trial will focus primarily on the safety of the vaccine but also will help researchers determine the proper dose. The 48 children will be divided into three groups of 16 that will get different amounts of the vaccine.

The results of Phase 1 will determine what dose to give children who participate in the next phases of the clinical trial, which will involve more than 2,000 children, including about 100 at Duke.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first approved for use in the United States, in December. The Food and Drug Administration authorized its use on an emergency basis, which means the extensive testing the agency normally requires has not been done yet.

The vaccine takes two doses, given 21 days apart, to be effective.

Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter, chief medical officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, said vaccinating children can help save their lives and the lives of others.

“Being able to vaccinate children is an important component of developing herd immunity, or population-level protection, as children make up a significant proportion of our population,” Walter said in a written statement.