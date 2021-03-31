Exclusive: ‘There are more victims’ of sexual abuse at Cape Fear Christian, lawyers allege

Lawyers representing two Cape Fear Christian Academy athletes who accused the school’s former chief financial officer of sexual abuse said their clients aren’t her only victims.

Tammy Moran, 45, of Coats, was arrested March 19 and charged with three felony counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent/custodian after two male students who lived with her reported the abuse.

The school fired her the same day. She remains jailed in Harnett County on $150,000 secured bond, awaiting a May 18 court appearance.

The two students, one from North Carolina and another from South Carolina, lived with Moran and her husband at different times while attending the school, their attorneys told The News & Observer on Wednesday.

Since Moran also hosted other Cape Fear Christian athletes while they attended the school, the lawyers said they expect the case will extend beyond their clients.

“We have substantial reason to believe there are more victims,” Bakari Sellers, a lawyer with Strom Law Firm in Columbia, S.C, told the N&O in a Zoom interview. “We are exploring and believe that over Ms. Moran’s tenure that there are more victims out there and we are hoping that they come forward.”

A previous complaint

The alleged incidents of abuse involving the two known victims, who were not made available for interviews, took place during the 2018-19 school year and again during the current school year, according to their attorneys. Lawyers Sellers and Coleman Cowan identify them as John Doe #1 and John Doe #2.

John Doe is a pseudonym used for the victims, who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. The News & Observer generally does not identify victims of sexual assault or abuse.

The lawyers say the mother of John Doe #1, the student in the 2018-19 incident, reported her son’s claims to the school, but that didn’t stop Moran from continuing to house student boarders who were athletes.

As for widening the criminal case to include others beyond Moran, Cowan of Durham’s Farrin Law Firm said that’s yet to be determined.

“We don’t know at this point everything that the school knew about what was going on,” Cowan said during a Zoom interview Wednesday. “We knew there was a prior complaint. It appears no action was taken after that prior complaint because we know it happened again at least once.”

Cowan said the legal team has reached out to school officials for information but has yet to receive any.

The News & Observer previously reported that Karen Parker, head of school at Cape Fear Christian, said the alleged incidents did not occur on school grounds.

“The Academy is devastated by this incident and asks for the community’s support and prayers during this difficult time,” Parker wrote. “The safety and well-being of our students are of utmost importance. The school has been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in this ongoing matter.”

Investigators find ‘digital evidence’

Moran was arrested and subsequently fired after a victim’s family members reported the incidents to Harnett County Sheriff’s police. In a statement released to the media on March 19, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said investigators found “digital evidence” of the incidents.

The lawyers said the victims and their families are either in counseling or preparing to begin counseling as a result of the abuse.

“It’s a great deal of grief, trauma and embarrassment,” Sellers said. “Anytime someone takes advantage of a child or there is a situation where there is a predator and you put your child in their care, you ask many questions of yourself. But the parents here are not at fault by any stretch. What we saw here was a pattern of behavior by Ms. Moran that was one of grooming, predatory in taking advantage of these young people who were placed in her care.”

In addition to the criminal case, civil remedies could also be pursued, the lawyers said.

“These students, these teenagers have experienced things that students should never experience,” Cowan said. “They are traumatized by what happened. They are trying to untangle that, make sense of it, and put things back together and move forward, as are their families.”

Founded in 1969, Cape Fear Christian Academy graduated its first students in 1976. The Erwin-based school sponsors 10 different varsity sports, for both boys and girls, and competes in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.