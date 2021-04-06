One in five people in NC are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus

One in five people in North Carolina are now fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, that’s over 2.1 million people who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Over 30% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On Monday, DHHS reported that over a quarter of North Carolinians 18 or older are fully vaccinated.

Currently, health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, essential workers and those with certain medical conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, every adult in North Carolina will eligible.

Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

New cases down, hospitalizations up

DHHS reported 870 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since March 13 that the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 1,604 new cases per day.

That’s down from the average of 1,863 reported a week ago.

Statewide hospitalizations due to the virus increased to 982. On Monday, DHHS reported 942.

But it’s still under the 990 reported on April 1.

Among the tests reported Sunday, the latest day with available data, 7% returned positive, the highest rate reported since mid-February.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average rate of 5.4% per day.

State health officials have said that a rate of 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

The average rate has increased steadily since the 5% reported on March 28, but the overall rate has hovered around the state’s target over the last few weeks.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday with changes since the previous day:

Total cases: 923,430 (+870)

Deaths: 12,189 (+16)

Tests: 11,534,490 (+25,383)

People hospitalized: 982 (+36)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 245 (+9)

Available ICU beds: 647 (-41)

Available inpatient beds: 6,034 (-462)

Patients on ventilators: 925 (+73)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 2,653,920

First doses administered: 2,611,433 (98%)

Second doses arrived: 2,094,905

Second doses administered: 1,726,477 (82%)

Single-shot doses arrived: 165,500

Single-shot doses administered: 119,886 (72%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 555,472

Second doses administered: 229,769

Single-shot doses administered: 31,995

Total doses arrived: 1,183,540

Total doses administered: 817,236 (69%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 5,275,032

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,108,127

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 30.2%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 20.1%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 38.4%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 25.7%

Percent of population 65 or older who have received at least one dose: 72.9%

Percent of population 65 or older fully vaccinated: 65.2%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.8% (3.5%)

Black or African American: 15.6% (23.1%)

White: 72.6% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 3.5% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 89.3% (90.2%)