Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 back over 1,000

North Carolina reported 1,025 statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first time since March 17 that the state has reported more than 1,000.

The increase in hospitalizations comes after North Carolina saw weeks of rapid decrease. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported a pandemic high of 3,990 hospitalizations in mid-January due to post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases.

The percentage of cases returning positive has increased over the last few days as well.

Among the tests reported Monday, the latest day with available data, 6.7% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS reported an average of 5.6% of cases positive per day.

A week ago that average was 5.1%.

State health officials have said that an average of 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

The increase in hospitalizations and positive tests comes after Gov. Roy Cooper eased coronavirus restrictions on March 26.

The eased restrictions allow retail stores, restaurants and bars, among others, to operate at increased capacity. Gathering limits increased as well.

North Carolina is still under a mask mandate though.

Last week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned of an “impending doom” of another wave of cases as the country starts to see a slight increase nationwide.

She urged Americans to continue wearing a mask and to social distance.

As of Wednesday, nearly 2.2 million North Carolinians are fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday with changes since the previous day:

Total cases: 924,810 (+1,380)

Deaths: 12,212 (+23)

Tests: 11,558,263 (+23,773)

People hospitalized: 1,025 (+43)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 251 (+6)

Available ICU beds: 543 (-104)

Available inpatient beds: 5,442 (-592)

Patients on ventilators: 975 (+50)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Wednesday:

First doses arrived: 2,653,920

First doses administered: 2,631,691 (99%)

Second doses arrived: 2,094,905

Second doses administered: 1,772,176 (85%)

Single-shot doses arrived: 165,500

Single-shot doses administered: 125,264 (76%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 574,271

Second doses administered: 252,977

Single-shot doses administered: 32,003

Total doses arrived: 1,207,340

Total doses administered: 859,251 (71%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 5,388,382

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,182,420

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 30.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 20.8%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 38.9%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 26.6%

Percent of population 65 or older who have received at least one dose: 73.1%

Percent of population 65 or older fully vaccinated: 66%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.8% (3.5%)

Black or African American: 15.6% (23.1%)

White: 72.5% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 3.6% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 89.1% (90.2%)