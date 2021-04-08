Wake County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions at PNC Arena

Wake County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Arena after “a number” of patients had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, a county spokeswoman told The News & Observer.

Stacy Beard, the county spokeswoman, did not immediately know how many people had the reactions, but said that staff wanted to pause for the day “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Wake County Division of Public Health received 14,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to records provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That made up more than half of the health department’s supply of first doses or one-shot vaccines this week, with the department also receiving allocations of 10,530 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-shot vaccine while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to reach their full effectiveness.

Matt Calabria, the chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said that people who were vaccinated at the PNC Arena site without suffering adverse reactions shouldn’t be concerned.

“Adverse reactions for the vaccine are typically immediate,” Calabria wrote in a text message to The News & Observer. “Less than two hours of appointments were left at PNC Arena. Those remaining appointments are being offered Pfizer vaccines or staff is assisting them in rescheduling.”

Calabria also said that officials are still working to confirm the number of patients who suffered adverse reactions.

A similar cluster of adverse reactions to the J&J vaccine happened Wednesday in Colorado. A vaccine clinic in Denver halted operations after 11 people suffered adverse reactions, according to The Denver Post.

The Post said nine of the people who suffered reactions received juice and water, while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.