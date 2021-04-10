2 men found dead after an SC house fire near Fort Mill, sheriff says

Two men were found dead in a York County home after a fire on Saturday, officials said.

The deaths prompted a local and South Carolina police investigation into the cause of the fire and how the men died, according to York County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Both men were found dead at the scene on Neighbor Lane, said sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris. The State Law Enforcement Division helps with investigations into fire-related deaths, Faris said.

NEW: York County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a house fire that left two people dead in Fort Mill, SC. The fire occurred near the 1400 block of Neighbor Lane in Fort Mill, SC. #YCSONewshttps://t.co/X8lBZBe3Xk — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 10, 2021

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The house sits between Interstate 77 and U.S. 21 south of the North Carolina state line with Charlotte.

York County 911 received a call just before 3 a.m. that the house was fully engulfed in flames with people possibly inside, WBTV reported.

Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner, has not yet identified the victims or said how they died.

Sheriff’s office arson investigators and the York County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating with SLED and the coroner’s office, Faris said.

York County firefighters from Flint Hill, Fort Mill, Riverview and Tega Cay responded.

Check back for updates on this developing story.