Teen injured after collision with car near Indian Land High School, police say

Lancaster County, SC

A teen walking near Indian Land High School was injured Wednesday afternoon after a collision with a vehicle in Lancaster County, officials said.

Police, fire, and Lancaster County EMS responded, and a medical helicopter was called to the scene, said Darren Player, Lancaster Fire and Rescue director. The teen’s condition is unknown.

The teen is believed to be 15 years old, Player said, but authorities don’t know whether the teen is a student at the school.

The accident happened around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of Collins Road and U.S. 521, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol website. The site shows the investigation remains ongoing.

The area is in the Lancaster County panhandle east of Fort Mill in York County, and south of the Ballantyne area of Charlotte.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

