‘Heal the Hood’ event at Freedom Park created to unite community in wake of recent violence

Community members in Charlotte are tired of reading violent headlines in the news.

Dwayne Golden wanted to bring people together for something positive.

Golden organized an event on Memorial Day called “Heal the Hood.” It was at Charlotte’s Freedom Park.

While violence can happen in any neighborhood, he had a goal to unite people in Charlotte.

“To see it happening in our community, it hurts, you know what I mean?” Golden said.

There were two homicides in Charlotte this past weekend.

“It touches a place, but that’s why I do what I do,” said Lafayette Houston, who attended Monday’s “Heal the Hood” event. “It’s really about giving our community a fair chance to do the correct thing.”

On Saturday afternoon, 29-year-old Ashly Marquez was found dead at a home in east Charlotte.

June Brantley is charged with murder and Troy Privette Jr. is charged with Accessory After the Fact (Murder).

Then, overnight into Monday, police said 21-year-old Sherlyn Drew was shot and killed in north Charlotte.

Police say they are still searching for her killer.

Police say there have been 45 homicides in Charlotte in 2021.

“This family is forever going to be scarred losing a loved one, so this holiday will never be the same,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Cecil Brisbon.

This Memorial Day, Golden said he wanted to bring everyone together, not only to remember our nation’s fallen heroes but to “Heal the Hood,” a free event that was open to the public at Freedom Park.

“Healing the Hood is something I want people to come together and see, ‘Hey, I don’t know this person, but I can network with them,’” Golden said. “You never know who you might meet that can elevate you to the next level.”

People in attendance, including young children, danced, and food was served.