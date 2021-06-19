Officials find body of Charlotte man after 24-hour search of Wake County’s Falls Lake

A person died Saturday after drowning in Falls Lake, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of a Charlotte man who drowned in Falls Lake on Saturday.

Jamal Brinson, a 30-year-old Charlotte resident, was found after a 24-hour search, the office said in a news release Sunday.

Brinson, who witnesses said was part of a group of friends that rented a boat for the day, drowned after he jumped into the lake to get a piece of clothing that had been blown off the boat.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the office, said the death occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday near the Highway 50 boat ramp.

The search was conducted by the sheriff’s office with help from Durham, Lee and Franklin counties.

Brinson was found 11 feet below the surface of the lake Sunday morning, the office said.

Wake investigators are continuing to gather information about the case, according to the release.

Falls Lake has been the site of multiple drowning deaths over the past year.

In April, a 19-year-old from Knightdale died in Falls Lake. And last year, an 8-year-old drowned.