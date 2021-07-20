West Nile virus detected in Mecklenburg. Here’s how to reduce your risk.

The West Nile virus has been detected in Mecklenburg County, officials said, although no residents have been infected so far. The Associated Press file

The West Nile virus has been detected in Mecklenburg, county officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

No residents are infected with the virus so far, officials said in a news release.

But the State Laboratory of Public Health did identify the virus in a mosquito collected last week in the central part of the county, Mecklenburg officials said. Mosquitoes can spread the virus through a single bite.

West Nile virus can cause mild, flu-like symptoms.

About 20% of infected people may experience a fever, plus a headache rash, body aches, joints pains, vomiting, diarrhea.

In severe cases, people could see nervous system complications, including encephalitis or meningitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seek medical help immediately, the CDC urges, if your symptoms are serious. Adults over 50 face greater risk of severe illness from the West Nile virus.

People tend to develop symptoms three to 14 days after their mosquito bite, the CDC says.

West Nile virus prevention tips

There are no vaccines or medications to treat West Nile disease, county officials said.

Residents can take several steps to limit their exposure risk to mosquitoes, especially during morning and evening hours, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

People can use mosquito repellent, plus install screens on their windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside, Harris said. Residents should also empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet dishes and birdbaths.

The CDC recommends wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to limit mosquito bites.