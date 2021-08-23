NC hospitals have nearly 800 COVID patients in ICUs, the most since January

North Carolina reported nearly 800 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units Monday, approaching the state’s all-time high recorded last winter.

There are currently 797 COVID-19 patients in ICUs. The state’s highest COVID-19 intensive care total was 880 on Jan. 15.

Monday’s COVID-19 ICU patients make up about one-fourth of all 3,197 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations have increased by over 80% in the past two weeks, The News & Observer reported Friday.

DHHS reported 61 deaths over the weekend, but it didn’t specify the dates of death.

Reported deaths have increased every month this summer, and they’re trending younger than earlier in the pandemic, The N&O reported last week.

As of Monday, 14,120 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

DHHS reported nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID over the weekend. Over the past week, over 5,600 new cases have been reported per day.

That rate has increased nearly 20 times since the beginning of the July.

The delta variant

The rapid increase is due to the delta variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that’s more than three times contagious as the original strain.

More than 86% of sequenced virus in North Carolina is the delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, DHHS reported that over 90% of people hospitalized with COVID statewide are unvaccinated.

As of Monday, 49% of North Carolina’s total population and 57% of those eligible for the shot, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Among those age 65 and up, 85% are fully vaccinated.

The average age of hospitalization has decreased to 44. In January, it was 61, according to the DHHS report.

Among COVID test results reported Saturday, the latest available data, 13.1% were positive. Health officials want that rate at 5% or lower.

The Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer on Monday. The vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for emergency use, a step below full approval.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.