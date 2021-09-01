Charlotte City Council member’s wife, 2 children injured after being hit by a truck

Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, shown in December 2019, says his wife suffered a concussion after a truck hit her and two of their children on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Observer staff file photo

Three members of a Charlotte City Councilman’s family were injured after being struck by a truck at a school bus stop Tuesday, he said in a social media post.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari said his wife, Krista Keith Bokhari, and their three children were waiting at a bus stop when a truck “careened around the corner” and hit them,

Two of the children were “scraped up” but their mother suffered a “bad concussion” and couldn’t move her neck, Bokhari said in a Twitter post Monday night.

Bokhari, a Republican who represents District 6 in southeast Charlotte, thanked first responders in his post and said he was angry over the lack of sidewalks in his neighborhood.

He asked drivers to consider the safety of pedestrians, especially now that school is back in session.

“Many places don’t have sidewalks and there are no safe options,” he wrote. “Slow down — especially in neighborhoods. There’s no where you need to be that’s worth changing someone’s family forever. Remember that. Please.”