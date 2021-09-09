NC passes 15,000 COVID-19 deaths after weeks of rapid spread due to the delta variant

North Carolina added 110 deaths due to COVID-19 to the state’s tally on Thursday, bringing the total over the pandemic to 15,004.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updates the state’s death count as information becomes available. Deaths reported from day-to-day could be from days or even weeks ago.

Since the beginning of August, 1,234 have died due to the virus in North Carolina, as of Thursday.

That’s up from the 374 people that died over the entire months of June and July.

August was the deadliest month of the pandemic since February, before vaccines were widely available, The News & Observer reported.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHHS reported late last month that those unvaccinated are 15 times more likely to die due to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 51% of all North Carolinians and 59% of those eligible, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated.

The rise in deaths is due to the delta variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that’s more than twice as contagious as the original strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data indicates that more than 97% of sequenced virus in the state is delta.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER