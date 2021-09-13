Charlotte driver killed after hitting Chester County welcome sign off I-77, officials say

A Charlotte man was killed Monday evening in Chester County after the van he was driving went off Interstate 77 and crashed into a brick sign, officials said.

The driver was identified Tuesday morning as Gregory Morris Hill, 70, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-77 southbound near mile marker 65, said Cpl. Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The 2008 Ford van went off the right side of the highway before striking the sign, Hovis said.

Hill died at the scene, according to Hovis.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The incident site is at the southbound ramp of Exit 65 of I-77 at S.C. 9, officials said.

Richburg Fire-Rescue, a Chester County emergency agency that responded to the scene, posted photos of the crash site on the department Facebook page that showed the brick sign that was struck. The Chester County welcome sign is in the grassy area between the interstate lanes and the exit ramp, according to firefighters and Tinker, the coroner.

The fatality is the 10th on Chester County roads in 2021, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.