One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charlotte Tuesday morning, crews said.
The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Graham Street.
According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC.
Medic confirmed that all students on the bus are OK.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 18 students were on the bus and being transported to Phillip O. Berry and Harding University high schools when the head-on collision happened.
