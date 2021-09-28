One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say

A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charlotte left one person injured Tuesday morning, crews said on September 28, 2021.

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charlotte Tuesday morning, crews said.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Graham Street.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC.

Medic confirmed that all students on the bus are OK.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 18 students were on the bus and being transported to Phillip O. Berry and Harding University high schools when the head-on collision happened.