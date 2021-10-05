Extra security measures at Chester, SC school after Snapchat threat, sheriff says

One person was pronounced dead following a shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to CMPD. No other details were released by the department. The Wichita Eagle

Extra security measures are in place at Chester High School Tuesday morning after a Snapchat threat was discovered, sheriff officials said.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said a social media message was sent out overnight. Chester deputies are investigating and have implemented additional safety and security measures at the school, Dorsey said.

“Extra measures are in place to ensure safety while we investigate the origin of the message,” Dorsey said.

Details about the threat and message, and what specific security measures are applied, were not made public.

We have been made aware of a threat made on Snapchat concerning Chester High School. We are investigating this matter and have taken additional precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) October 5, 2021

The sheriff’s office released a social media message on Facebook and Twitter about the threat to advise the public about additional security at the school.

Chester County School District spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday morning the school and district are aware of the possible social media threat and are working with law enforcement. The district does not believe the threat to be credible and will advise parents and the public as the day moves forward, Christoff said.

The district released a statement to parents and the public through Facebook social media Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. The statement said:

“CCSD received information earlier this morning regarding a threat against Chester High School. Law enforcement officials have been notified, and extra security measures were put in place to ensure the continued safety of all students and staff in the building.

“At this time it is believed that the threat is not credible, however the District will continue to work with law enforcement partners as the investigation continues. Updates will be released as needed throughout the day.”

The threat is the second at the school in a month.

In September an 18-year-old was charged by sheriff’s office deputies with conveying false information about a destructive device after a bomb threat was made.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 8:58 AM.