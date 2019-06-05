250 children’s faces are covering the main branch library. Here’s why.

A 13-year-old student at Piedmont Open IB School slept in a car every night with her parents and brother. When her guidance counselor offered to waive the school’s community service requirement, she objected.

“What? Why?” she asked. “The car works. I’m going to get my parents to drive me around so I can do it.”





That’s what inspired the 15-foot tall portraits of children on the exterior of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library uptown.





“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” Scott Gardner, photographer and co-founder of About Face Charlotte, said of the girl’s ambition. “Like, wow. What am I doing?”





Last month, volunteers from About Face Charlotte put up 250 portraits of students in the Charlotte Mecklenburg school system as an installation of Charlotte SHOUT!’s celebration of the city’s 250th anniversary. Gardner, who has shot for National Geographic and The Discovery Channel, said his encounter with the Piedmont student influenced him to bring his work to his hometown.

Gardner asked himself why he was going halfway across the world to help people he didn’t even know.

“I thought, ‘What do I have to give?’” he said. “I’m good at taking pictures.”

The organization’s website features portraits of community members — most have faced hardships like homelessness, addiction or abuse. Gardner said he always wanted to do a project with children, but he didn’t want to risk traumatizing them by asking about difficult experiences. To remedy this, Charlotte psychologist Susan Campbell interviewed about 25 students ranging from first to 12th grades.

“They were really thoughtful in their responses,” Campbell said. One of her questions was how they would change the city if they held leadership positions. “Kids were responding with things related to affordable housing, concerns about climate change, and really mature answers that show that they’re paying attention.”

Quotes from the interviews are placed between the portraits. One student said, “The first thing my mom taught me in life was to share.” The project also includes quotes from prominent figures like Maya Angelou and John F. Kennedy.

The installation, called The Future is Now, is part of a citywide project called All Kids Are Our Kids, which Gardner hopes draws awareness to children’s issues.

“It’s easy to think about what your own kids need and not worry about anyone else’s,” Campbell said. “These are our next bankers and artists, but they could also be our next homeless and criminals. What we do for them right now makes a difference.”

Organizers at About Face Charlotte chose the library because of the diverse people that interact with it every day — students, business people and the homeless population. Campbell said that while she helped put the portraits up, many homeless people expressed their compassion for the children in the photos.

“We need people with financial capital to have that same response,” Campbell said. “People listen to numbers, and they respond intellectually in the moment, but they don’t commit beyond that. My hope is that hearing (the students’) voices might move people to make a commitment to invest in our children.”

About Face Charlotte’s website features the interviews Campbell conducted with the students. Gardner called their stories “music of the soul.”

Gardner printed the photos in black and white to remove possible distractions. He said he wanted people to see only human faces. Volunteers used wheat-based wallpaper paste and biodegradable paper, so the installation will fade based on the weather. Charlotte’s dry spell has contributed to its longevity.

Robert Morrow, who works for Charlotte’s waste services, said that he saw volunteers put the first portraits up, and didn’t realize they’d end up covering the entire building.

“It’s really nice,” Morrow said. “I think (Gardner’s) trying to make people accept each other for who they are and that everybody’s the same.”