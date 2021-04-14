Memorial service for Lesslie family York County shooting victims: How to watch online

A memorial service is set for Wednesday afternoon at a Rock Hill church for the four Lesslie family victims from the April 7 South Carolina mass shooting that left six people dead.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Lesslie’s wife, Barbara, 69, and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, were killed in the shooting at the Lesslie family home in York County south of Rock Hill.

The service is 3 p.m. at West End Baptist Church in Rock Hill. The service is private, family members and law enforcement officials said. No media will be at the service.

The service for the Lesslie family members can be observed by live stream on the West End Baptist Church Web site and the church’s Facebook page, church officials said. The service also will be on live stream on the First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Web site and You Tube channel, ARP church officials said.

The links to those web pages are:

West End Baptist Church: https://www.westendbaptist.org/Live-Stream

First ARP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAjUa7Ux3qs

The service is expected to last from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The incident April 7

Two North Carolina heating and air conditioning workers, James Lewis and Robert Shook, also died after being shot outside the Lesslie home.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Phillip Adams, 32, shot all six victims before later killing himself. No motive for the shootings has been determined, Tolson said.

Adams was a former NFL player with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and other teams after he played at S.C. State University and Rock Hill High School.

Adams brain has been sent to a Boston University specialist to see if he had any brain injuries at the time of the shootings.

Since the shootings

The mass shooting of the six victims remains a national story. President Joe Biden mentioned it April 8 in a gun control speech.

The investigation into the shootings remains ongoing, Tolson said.

More than 1,500 people attended a public vigil for the victims April 11 at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill.