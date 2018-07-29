Drunk driver crossed center line in deadly south Charlotte crash, police say

One man is dead and another is in jail after a car crash in south Charlotte Saturday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Jimmy Gallarday, 39, was charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, felony death by vehicle and two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle after his car crossed the double yellow line and ran into another car head-on, police said.
Gallarday was speeding on Runnymede Lane near Barclay Downs Drive just after 11:30 p.m. when he hit a car driven by Juan Octavio Reyes, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Reyes had just turned 31 on Wednesday. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Gallarday, his passenger and a woman riding in Reyes’ car were all injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.
