Ex-Charlotte TSA officer sentenced in drug trafficking operation

A former Charlotte-based TSA officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a drug trafficking operation.
The ex-Transportation Security Administration agent, 50-year-old Jamie Blunder, was convicted by a federal jury in 2017 on drug and firearm charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Blunder, who worked at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, was part of the drug trafficking organization from 2002 to 2016, the release states. During that time, he helped distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in multiple North Carolina cities, including Charlotte, Greensboro and Greenville.
Blunder didn’t use Charlotte Douglas for the crimes, the release states. However, he would use his status as a TSA employee to avoid detection from law enforcement in other cities, officials said.
Four of Blunder’s co-conspirators were previously sentenced: Aaron Dixon, 41, of Greenville, N.C., to more than six years in prison; David Pate, 45, of High Point to more than five years; Samuel Little, 60, of Greensboro to five years; and Irvin Lampley, 58, of Greensboro to just under two years, according to the release.
