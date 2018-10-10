Vandals tag state-owned cars overnight with ‘racially-charged,’ ‘anti-law’ messages

Police are asking for help figuring out who spray-painted “racially-charged and anti-law enforcement sentiments” onto state vehicles and an office in North Carolina over the weekend.
Greenville police posted photos of the vandalism to Facebook on Tuesday.
The images show where “black power” and anti-police language were painted onto four N.C. Department of Public Safety vehicles overnight Sunday.
The Greenville Probation and Parole office where the cars were parked, at 214 Pitt St., was also vandalized.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Greenville police at 252-329-4321 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.
“Reward money is available for information that leads to an arrest,” police said in the post.
