An 81-year-old woman was hit by bullets fired outside her home overnight, police say

An 81-year-old woman was inside her home near uptown Charlotte around midnight Wednesday when she was hit by gunfire coming from outside, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Bullet holes were still visible in the woman’s front door and on the front of her home at midday Wednesday, and fragments from a shattered glass screen door were still on the porch on Harrill Street, in the Belmont neighborhood.

She was hit in the leg, and she’s expected to survive, police said.

Her neighbor Elizabeth White, 90, said the victim had only gotten out of the hospital for an unrelated issue a few weeks ago.





The victim is quiet and spends a lot of time at home, White said, mostly watching TV or sitting on her porch.





White said the shooting was a shock and hard to understand.

A few months ago, a 19-year-old was shot and killed blocks away, on East 16th Street, the Observer reported. No arrest has been announced in connection with that shooting, which happened in July.

The woman shot overnight is the latest in a series of people injured by bullets coming into a home. A 12-year-old boy was shot while listening to music in bed in March, and two young brothers were injured when gunfire came through their bedroom window in December.