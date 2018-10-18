Police investigate Pineville’s first homicide in years

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Pineville that has resulted in a homicide.
One person is deceased at the scene on Pine Acres Avenue as a result of a gunshot wound. Police stated that a suspect has been placed in custody.
The shooting followed what police describe as an altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot at the victim and appears to have accidentally shot himself.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect later came to the hospital as a result of his gunshot wound.
The homicide is Pineville’s first since 2016.
