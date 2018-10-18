Woman’s body found along Charlotte’s Central Avenue. Detectives say she was shot.

A 911 call about an assault on Central Avenue late Wednesday led Charlotte officers to a woman’s body, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Her identity has not been released and a suspect is not in custody, according to a police statement released early Thursday.
Detectives say it happened in the 3100 block of Central Avenue, west of Briar Creek Road, and the call came in at 11:22 p.m., the release states.
A police statement said officers were called to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.
The body was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Eastcrest Drive, reported TV station WSOC, and the search for evidence included areas behind nearby businesses and a wooded area.
