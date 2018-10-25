Basketball coach pleads guilty to groping college student on Charlotte flight

A former University of Cincinnati basketball coach pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault stemming from the groping of a South Carolina college student on a 2017 flight into Charlotte last year.
Larry Davis was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 4203 from Milwaukee on Sept. 12, 2017, when the incident involving the 23-year-old female passenger allegedly occurred. The Observer does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report says the woman, who lived at the time near Charleston, told officers that she was “inappropriately touched by the passenger seated next to her.”
Davis, who at the time was co-associate head basketball coach at Cincinnati, told U.S. Magistrate David Cayer that he was guilty of one count of federal misdemeanor assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Davis announced his retirement last month.
“The decision and timing of when to retire is never easy, but the time is right for me now. It’s time to move on to a new phase in my life,” Davis said, according to gobearcats.com.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported this week that the coach’s sudden departure came about an hour before his firing was to go into effect.
Three days after the 2017 incident, the school suspended Davis with pay for two weeks while it investigated the allegations, according to a statement from UC Athletic Director Mike Bohn cited by the Enquirer.
“We recently learned that the allegations may have additional support. … As Mr. Davis is no longer employed by the University, we have no further comment,” according to the statement reported by the Enquirer.
From 1997 to 2006, Davis was the head basketball coach at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. He also spent four years as an assistant coach at Wake Forest, where multiple reports credit him for the recruitment of NBA great Tim Duncan.
