Sex offender lured kids to his NC home with pool, trampoline, hoops court , police say

A convicted child sex offender lured children to his Gastonia, North Carolina, home with a trampoline, pool and basketball court, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing a police search warrant.
Eric Svenson Spurling “would invite children for overnight stays,” the Gaston Gazette reported, citing neighbors.
Spurling used “a video recording surveillance system that records both outside and inside his home” to film the children, according to WBTV.
Spurling, 37, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sex offender/child premises, Gaston County Jail records show. He was jailed on $1 million bail, according to jail records.
The two felony counts are for “providing child care to a minor as registered sex offender,” the Gazette reported.
Spurling had been “convicted in Washington state of molesting a 13-year-old,” WSOC-TV reported.
Police on Wednesday seized “cellphones, cameras and computer equipment” from Spurling’s home, WSOC-TV reported.
Comments