Driver arrested after teen killed crossing East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte

A driver was speeding and driving recklessly when she hit and killed a teenager who was trying to cross East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release Wednesday night.

Sierra Anitra Ratliff, 18, died while trying to cross “mid-block between side streets” in the 7500 block of East Independence on Friday night, CMPD said in a previous news release.

Ratliff “stepped into the path” of a westbound car shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to the previous CMPD news release, the Observer reported. She was then hit by three other cars, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to police.

“As a result of further analysis of the evidence in this case,” police obtained arrest warrants on Tuesday charging 32-year-old Charity Lachele Ross with misdemeanor death by vehicle, speeding and reckless driving, according to CMPD’s news release Wednesday.

Ross turned herself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning and was served the warrants, police said.

Police urge any witnesses to call CMPD Detective Andrew Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

