‘It’s OK to be a little bit fearful’ Today is Butler’s first day back after shooting

Butler High School students were out of school for two days after a student was shot and killed in a crowded hallway.

On Thursday morning, their first day back, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said things were starting off smoothly, though he saw some “trepidation” among students.

Teachers will meet with students today to talk about unity and the importance of “see something, say something,” Wilcox said.

“This will not be a day like normal for our kids, because we have worked with our teachers to make sure they’re talking with the young people to make sure that they understand that it’s OK to be a little bit fearful, it’s OK to have questions,” he said.

Speaking to reporters alongside Wilcox outside Butler on Thursday morning, Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington said he didn’t have much new information about the shooting, because the investigation is ongoing.

Matthews police have increased patrols at all the town’s schools, Pennington said.