Matthews police and the CMS superintendent speak as Butler High reopens

Matthews police and the CMS superintendent are speaking as Butler High School reopens - days after a student was shot and killed.
By
Up Next
Matthews police and the CMS superintendent are speaking as Butler High School reopens - days after a student was shot and killed.
By

Crime

‘It’s OK to be a little bit fearful’ Today is Butler’s first day back after shooting

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2018 08:58 AM

Butler High School students were out of school for two days after a student was shot and killed in a crowded hallway.

On Thursday morning, their first day back, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said things were starting off smoothly, though he saw some “trepidation” among students.

Teachers will meet with students today to talk about unity and the importance of “see something, say something,” Wilcox said.

One student was shot and killed at Butler high school early Monday morning after an argument in the hallway.

By

“This will not be a day like normal for our kids, because we have worked with our teachers to make sure they’re talking with the young people to make sure that they understand that it’s OK to be a little bit fearful, it’s OK to have questions,” he said.

Read Next

Speaking to reporters alongside Wilcox outside Butler on Thursday morning, Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington said he didn’t have much new information about the shooting, because the investigation is ongoing.

Matthews police have increased patrols at all the town’s schools, Pennington said.

Read Next

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  