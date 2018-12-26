Crime

Person shot in possible road rage incident near Gastonia mall, police say

By WBTV

December 26, 2018 02:22 PM

Authorities gather outside Eastride Mall in Gastonia Wednesday. Police say a person was shot in a possible road rage incident near the mall.
Authorities gather outside Eastride Mall in Gastonia Wednesday. Police say a person was shot in a possible road rage incident near the mall. Kevin Marlow/WBTV
Authorities gather outside Eastride Mall in Gastonia Wednesday. Police say a person was shot in a possible road rage incident near the mall. Kevin Marlow/WBTV

Police say a person was shot in a possible road rage incident near a mall in Gastonia on Wednesday.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officials are investigating a shooting reported at 1:28 p.m. in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall.

A man was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say preliminary information is that this incident was a possible case of road rage and the shooting occurred on New Hope Road or Interstate 85, then the victim pulled into the mall parking lot for help.

The investigation is in early stages and officials say there’s no suspect in custody.

  Comments  

things to do